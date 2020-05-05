Daniel James Logan June 22, 1935 - April 19, 2020 Daniel James Logan of Steilacoom passed away peacefully in his sleep Sunday morning April 19, 2020 at age 84. He was born in Spokane, Washington June 22, 1935 to James William Logan and Mary Ada Logan (Farmer). As an "Army brat" he lived many different places during his childhood but considered Centralia and the ranch in Lewis County his home. Daniel is survived by his wife of 34 years, Eileen Larsen; his sister, Martha Thode (Bob); his brother, William Logan (Marilyn); his sons, James (Kay) and Jeffry (Stephanie) Logan; his grandchildren, Serena, Alyssa, and Joshua Logan, and Kelsi Brown (Keith); and his great-granddaughter, Kaylee Grace Brown. Dan loved spending time with family and friends and especially looked forward to family potlucks on the ranch in Lewis County. He enjoyed frequent walks from our house near Farrell's Marsh in Steilacoom down to the ferry dock and back uphill again. He was proud of his sons Jim and Jeff, of his membership in Mensa and lntertel and his associate degree in library science and enjoyed his work at Steilacoom High School Library and other libraries in the area. We often walked to the lookout point on Euclid to watch the sunset and talk with neighbors. Dan was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend who will be missed by many.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store