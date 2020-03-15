|
Daniel Joseph Bader Daniel Joseph Bader, born 2/11/52, passed away in peace surrounded by family & a close friend in Bellingham, Wa. on 3/7/20. Born to Bernard & Pauline Bader in Tacoma, he is survived by seven siblings, Paul (Gloria) Bader, Steve (Judy) Bader, Marilyn Bader-Nesse, Joan (Barry) Alsos, David (Twyla) Bader, Tom (Terry) Bader, and Sharon (Jim) Tollefson. Dan attended Seattle University and received his Masters in Business Administration from the University of Puget Sound. He moved to Newport Beach, California in the 1980's. He was an avid sailor & enjoyed biking & swimming long distance. Dan later moved back to Bellingham in 2018 to be close to siblings. Dan was a determined entrepreneur & lived with a mantra of "Live in the Now". In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Audubon Society.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Mar. 15, 2020