Daniel Lee Tracy "Butch" March 3, 1947- January 9, 2020 Daniel Lee Tracy "Butch" passed away peacefully on January 9, 2020 surround by his family. He is now, reunited with his mother Dorothy, father Dan and sister Jeanne. Lee, born in Tacoma, Washington, attended Mount Tahoma high-school and went on to a 25+ year career with the Puget Sound Naval Shipyard. Lee is survived by his wife of 33 years Claudia Tracy, his sister Carol (Uhl), his children Kim (Steve) Bauml, Kelly (Jason) McDougal, Todd Russ, Keri Jarvis, his beloved grandchildren Lauryn, Kyle, Payton, Kaylee, Aubrey and great grandchild Aurora. He was a devoted husband, father and papa. Lee didn't use his words often to show his affections but by his actions we knew we were all loved way beyond words. He will be deeply missed but forever loved by all who knew him. Services to be held on January 25, 2020 1pm at Mountain View Memorial Park at the Celebration of Life Aspen Chapel
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Jan. 15, 2020