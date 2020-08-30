Daniel Michener Daniel Herbert Michener passed away in Tacoma, WA on July 1, 2020 at the age of 85. Born and raised in the shadow of Mt. Rainier in Graham, WA on January 8, 1935, Dan loved all things outdoors. He graduated from Bethel High School, soon after married Karen McGee and joined the U.S. Marine Corps. After his service he trained as a machinist at Bates Tech. in Tacoma; worked at Marine Iron Works; and finally joined Nalley's Fine Foods where, for 25 years, he designed, engineered, built and maintained production lines. After Karen passed away, he married Linda Erdahl in 1983. They retired and built their dream home in Union overlooking Hood Canal and The Olympic Mtns. Dan joined the Union City Masonic Lodge and was a driving force behind the clean-up and rededication of the Union Cemetery. Dan lived a life in full. He enjoyed giving back to his community; was a Boy Scout and Scoutmaster like his father before him; a Mason and Afifi Shriner Clown; Board Member for Nalley's Federal Credit Union and served as Commissioner for the Graham Fire Dept. He enjoyed camping, cruises, fishing trips in Alaska, trips to the Daytona 500, gardening and crabbing on the Hood Canal. Dan read the Tacoma News Tribune religiously every day, was extremely sharp with numbers and enjoyed crosswords with Linda until she passed away in 2008. Most of all he loved playing cribbage with anyone who was willing. Dan showed a genuine interest in the people he cared for and was a kind, thoughtful and generous man. He will be missed by all who were lucky enough to know him. Dan is survived by four children, four stepchildren, many grand and great-grandchildren and his best friend. Special thank you to King's Manor Senior Living Community for providing loving care and friendship during Dan's last few years.



