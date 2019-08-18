|
Daniel P. Elizaga, MD Daniel P. Elizaga, MD, 81, formerly of Morton and Tacoma, passed away August 11, 2019 in AdventHealth hospital, Wesley Chapel, Florida, of advanced heart failure. A 1962 medical graduate of the University of the Philippines, Dr. Elizaga practiced family medicine and general surgery in Morton for 41 years, and served many hours in the Morton General Hospital ER. He also enjoyed frequent travel as a cruise physician for Holland America Line until his retirement in 2011. He is survived by his wife Leticia (Nini), their children Cristina Ford, Peppy, Marnie, Andrew and Rick Elizaga; 12 grandchildren; a great-grandson; sisters Teresita Agbayani, Meredith Castro, Concepcion Titong; one brother, Eduardo Elizaga, and their families. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated September 28 at 11 o'clock, at St. Denis Church, Menlo Park, CA. A celebration of life in Morton is also planned; contact [email protected] for details.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Aug. 18, 2019