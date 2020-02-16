|
Daniel Stephen Watterson 1956-2020 Daniel Stephen Watterson passed away on Jan. 5, 2020, in Kelowna, B.C. following an illness of several weeks. Daniel was born in Spokane., WA, to David and Brittie Watterson. The family moved to Sumner, WA and Daniel graduated from Sumner High School in 1974. Daniel graduated with a B.Sc. degree from the University of Washington and continued his education at the Universities of Colorado, Nevada and Houston, obtaining Master degrees in Science, Geology and Education. In Colorado he met his wife Anne Parks. They were married in August 1990 and moved to Vernon B.C., Canada in 2004. Dan became a Canadian citizen in 2018, retaining his U.S. citizenship. Daniel was the Principal Hydrogeologist with Watterson Geoscience Inc., in Vernon, B.C. He had over 33 years of geoscience, environmental and water resource experience. He was a Professional Geoscientist, a Licensed Geologist and Hydrogeologist. Dan managed projects located throughout Canada, the U.S., Germany, Eritrea and Mexico. Daniel had a unique passion for guiding people. A natural teacher and mentor, Daniel would often assist others in meeting their utmost potential. Daniel was a role model. He loved his wife, Anne deeply and was known to be exceptionally kind and caring to his family and friends. He is survived by his wife, Anne Watterson, his sisters; Alisande, Meredith, Ame and Julia and many nephews, nieces, great nephews and great nieces and friends. His beautiful smile and enthusiasm for life are deeply missed. A Celebration of Life for Daniel will be held on Sat., Feb. 29, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at St. Paul's Episcopal Church 1020 Jefferson St., Port Townsend, WA 98368. A reception will follow in the Parish Hall of the church. The family requests that donations can be made in Daniel's name to The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County in lieu of flowers.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Feb. 16, 2020