Daniel Thomas Flynn

Daniel Thomas Flynn Obituary
Daniel Thomas Flynn Daniel Thomas Flynn was born in La Crosse, Wisconsin to the parents of Mildred and Thomas Flynn on March 9, 1941. He passed away January 17, 2020. Daniel was preceded in his death by his parents, brothers Robert, Stephen and sister Patricia. He is survived by his Children Kerri, son Tim, and wife Lauri Kristin Lentz (Patrick) and his grandchildren Taylor, Jake, Colby and Colin Lentz. Please visit www.havenrest.com to sign Daniels guest book and leave condolence and favorite memories for the family.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Feb. 2, 2020
