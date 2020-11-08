Danielle Aussem
December 25, 1990 - October 28, 2020
Lacey , Washington - Danielle "Dano" "Dani" Binford Aussem
Danielle fought hard but lost her short battle with cancer surrounded by family and friends.
Danielle was an amazing loving and loyal wife daughter sister niece cousin and friend. She'll be so deeply missed.
Danielle is survived by her husband Jared,mother Denise brother Jacob.
Preceded in death, her father Jim and grandparents Jim and Irish Binford.
A private memorial service for immediate family and friends will be held on November 14th 2020 at Funeral Alternatives of Washington
455 North St SE Olympia Washington 98501
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Nov. 8, 2020.