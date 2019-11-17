|
|
Danny Eckert Danny Wayne Eckert, age 70, passed away on November 12, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Karen Eckert; two daughters: Shannon Dacca (John) and Jessica Hilderbrand (Mickey); three sisters: Sherry Clemmens, Kerrie Jacobs, and Robin Butler; six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. Danny enlisted and served in the Navy during the Vietnam War. He later worked at BOEING as a machinist for nearly 30 years. In his healthier years, Danny enjoyed shooting pool, bowling and golfing. He had a lifetime love of woodworking, fishing, and riding his motorcycle. He also loved his family, especially his precious grandchildren, and they adored him in return. There will be a memorial service on Saturday, November 23rd at 2:00 p.m. at Puyallup church of Christ, 402 5th St SW, Puyallup.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Nov. 17, 2019