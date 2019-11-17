Home

Church of Christ
402 5th St SW
Puyallup, WA 98371
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Puyallup church of Christ
402 5th St SW
Puyallup, WA
Danny Eckert Obituary
Danny Eckert Danny Wayne Eckert, age 70, passed away on November 12, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Karen Eckert; two daughters: Shannon Dacca (John) and Jessica Hilderbrand (Mickey); three sisters: Sherry Clemmens, Kerrie Jacobs, and Robin Butler; six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. Danny enlisted and served in the Navy during the Vietnam War. He later worked at BOEING as a machinist for nearly 30 years. In his healthier years, Danny enjoyed shooting pool, bowling and golfing. He had a lifetime love of woodworking, fishing, and riding his motorcycle. He also loved his family, especially his precious grandchildren, and they adored him in return. There will be a memorial service on Saturday, November 23rd at 2:00 p.m. at Puyallup church of Christ, 402 5th St SW, Puyallup.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Nov. 17, 2019
