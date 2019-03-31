Home

Danny "Dan" Neeley Dan passed away January 18th in Puyallup at the age of 67. He was born June 27, 1951 in Puyallup to parents Ralph Neeley and Betty Roosa. He attended Puyallup High School and WSU. Dan was an accomplished editor in the film industry. He had a passion for fishing which led to his crafting and selling bamboo fishing rods and starting his own company, Cutthroat Custom Rods. A talented craftsman and artist, he sold his hand carved driftwood ships & sailboats in Gig Harbor. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Steve Neeley. He is survived by his daughter, Stacia Wells (Randy), grandsons, Jack & Matthew, granddaughter Grace, sisters Shauna York (Mark) & Mary Peterson, brother Jason Roosa (Amy), nieces Lindsey, Paige, Avery & Ella, nephews Steve, Casey & Nick, great nieces Kalista & Maxx, and great nephews Xander & Liam. Dan cherished his lifelong friends. In his final days, they were a great comfort to him. He was also very appreciative of everything Joyce had done for him over the years. One of Dan's personal messages: "Death has a heartache no one can heal. Love leaves a memory no one can steal."
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Mar. 31, 2019
