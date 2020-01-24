|
Darek Williams Retired Sergeant First Class Darek Chancellor Williams of Dupont, Washington passed away on 01/15/20 at the age of 48. He attended Carthage High School & Pierce Community College. After graduation, Darek enlisted and began his 23-year career in the Army. After he retired, he became Director of Maintenance at ManorCare. He married Erika Campbell on May 29, 2010. He will be remembered as a loving father & loyal husband. Darek liked to spend time tending his chickens, drawing, collecting rocks and watching his Seattle Seahawks. Darek is survived by his wife, Erika Williams; his children, Tayler, Braxton, & Abbey; his parents, Dean and Linda Williams; his brother Roger Williams; as well as many other friends.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Jan. 24, 2020