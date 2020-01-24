Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Darek Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Darek Williams

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Darek Williams Obituary
Darek Williams Retired Sergeant First Class Darek Chancellor Williams of Dupont, Washington passed away on 01/15/20 at the age of 48. He attended Carthage High School & Pierce Community College. After graduation, Darek enlisted and began his 23-year career in the Army. After he retired, he became Director of Maintenance at ManorCare. He married Erika Campbell on May 29, 2010. He will be remembered as a loving father & loyal husband. Darek liked to spend time tending his chickens, drawing, collecting rocks and watching his Seattle Seahawks. Darek is survived by his wife, Erika Williams; his children, Tayler, Braxton, & Abbey; his parents, Dean and Linda Williams; his brother Roger Williams; as well as many other friends.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Jan. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Darek's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -