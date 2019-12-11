|
Darion Newton Reese Nov. 15, 1959 - Dec. 6, 2019 Darion Newton Reese, aka Peewee, 60, passed away December 06, 2019. He was born in Savannah GA and grew up in Washington DC graduating St John's Preparatory High School. He joined the Navy and spent time on a nuclear submarine before settling in Tacoma, WA. He spent many years doing building and general maintenance for properties and most recently for PCS Inc. Darion devoted much of his time to civic causes, volunteer work and fund raising. He served on his local Human Rights Council, Knights Templar, Moose Lodge, Elks Lodge and Imperial Sovereign Courts of Tacoma. He leaves to remember him- his mother, Nancy Reese, his sister, Daphne Reese (husband Bill McEachen), nieces and nephews, an aunt and uncle and numerous cousins in Georgia, and his special friends Julie, Debbie, and Tina. A memorial service will be held at Saturday, December 14 at Lakes Moose Lodge 1865, 4220 109th St. SW. Lakewood, WA 98499. 10 am Noon.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Dec. 11, 2019