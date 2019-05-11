Darla Ruth McNeel Darla Ruth McNeel, age 81, passed away while surrounded by her family on May 3, 2019 after a sudden stroke. She was the youngest of six, born to Peter and Sophie Schlecht on April 11, 1938 in Velva, North Dakota. Darla met her husband Jack while studying for a music major at the University of Northern Colorado. They celebrated 61 years of marriage in April. Darla worked for many years as the Personnel Manager for Rhodes Department Store in Lakewood until she transitioned to a 23-year role as office manager for orthodontist, Dr. Robert Lordahl. A career she held with great pride and truly loved. Darla volunteered in service of School Boards, PTAs, and P.E.O. (provides educational opportunities for women). Participating in choir was her passion while at Little Church on The Prairie and UPPC. If Darla couldn't be with her family, you would find her volunteering at church in service of her faith. Darla made sure everyone in her life felt special including her grandchildren and great-grandchildren who were the light of her life. Darla will be dearly missed by her husband John (Jack), sister Doris, children David, Kevin and Jacquelyn (Steve); grandchildren, Owen (Sheena), Ashley (Chandler), Lindsey and Kenzie, and great-grandsons Brendan, Kamden, Treysen and Nash. Please join us in celebrating her life at 2PM on Saturday, June 8th at UPPC - 8101 27th St W, University Place, WA. Memorial contributions may made to Chapter DE of PEO - 7411 Phillips Lane SW Lakewood, WA. Or to Little Church on The Prairie 6310 Motor Ave, SW, Lakewood, WA. 98499

