Darlene Clark Darlene J. Clark, 72, a University Place resident since 1997, passed away March 10th, 2019 from heart failure. Darlene was a cancer survivor, who enjoyed volunteering at the local food bank, and her love of cooking will always be remembered by her signature bean dish. Darlene was a foster parent. When asked once "what would be considered your life's work," her response was "raising children." Called many things in her life, her favorite thing was to be called mom. Surviving family members include her brothers, Robert and Jim; children Darla and Derek; grandchildren, Marissa, Thomas, Alyssa and Colton; Son in law Tom along with numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, March 20th, at Haven of Rest in Gig Harbor.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Mar. 19, 2019