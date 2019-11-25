|
Darlene Cole Darlene Ann Johnson Cole passed away peacefully in Olympia, Washington on November 14, 2019. Born May 19, 1937 in Seattle, Washington, she was the daughter of Edwin K. Johnson and Laura Tachell Johnson. Her passions were gardening, traveling, cooking, and being the family historian. Darlene is proceeded in death by her husband Gerald, her daughter Shawn Trenberth and her brother Robert Johnson. Survivors include her sisters Luanna Baker and Christina Holloway (Dan), her children Teresa Nylander (Robert) and Kevin Trenberth (Terre), step children Jon Cole (Tina), Bruce Cole, Ali Terzian (Victoria), 11 grandchildren, and 2 great grandchildren. She will be missed by all. Funeral arrangements with Mt. View Funeral Home.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Nov. 25, 2019