Darlene Delores Franz Darlene Franz Tacoma passed away March 18th, 2019. She was born March 24th 1940 in Napoleon, ND. Darlene received her degree from P.L.U. and taught elementary school at Franklin Pierce SD for 30 years. Darlene had a way about her. It was the things she did for others that meant the most to her and how she showed her love. "Laughter is the best medicine", was her motto. Her favorite past times were bowling, pinochle, cooking and watching the Mariners. Surviving is her life partner Mark Balkovatz, daughter Brenda Gazabat, and brothers Art, Don, Jim Franz and sister Judy Toomey. A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday May 5th, 2019 from 2pm-5pm at the Pt. Defiance Pagoda, 5801 Trolley Ln, Tacoma, WA 98407
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Mar. 31, 2019