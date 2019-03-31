Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Darlene Franz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Darlene Delores Franz

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Darlene Delores Franz Obituary
Darlene Delores Franz Darlene Franz Tacoma passed away March 18th, 2019. She was born March 24th 1940 in Napoleon, ND. Darlene received her degree from P.L.U. and taught elementary school at Franklin Pierce SD for 30 years. Darlene had a way about her. It was the things she did for others that meant the most to her and how she showed her love. "Laughter is the best medicine", was her motto. Her favorite past times were bowling, pinochle, cooking and watching the Mariners. Surviving is her life partner Mark Balkovatz, daughter Brenda Gazabat, and brothers Art, Don, Jim Franz and sister Judy Toomey. A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday May 5th, 2019 from 2pm-5pm at the Pt. Defiance Pagoda, 5801 Trolley Ln, Tacoma, WA 98407
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.