Darlene "Peggy" Gaskins Darlene "Peggy" Gaskins, 73, of Naperville, passed away May 15, 2020. She is survived by her daughters; - Gimi (Paul) Herren, Tami (Andrew Feldman) Gaskins, Kari (Craig) Christiansen, grandchildren; Taylor, Ryan, Haley, and Scott Herren, Carter, Noah and Rylee Christiansen, and Sawyer Gaskins-Feldman, Megan and Alex McCulough, Cameron, Rena and Meleah Keyes. Special Nieces; Stacy (Brian) Harding,and Stefanie (Jeff) Keyes, and brother-in-law Steve Schrader. She is preceded in death by her husband Curtis Gaskins; Sister, Rena Schrader; Mother, Vivian "Jimmie" McKinney; Father, Glenn McKinney. Private services were held with inurnment at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, IL. A memorial service will be planned for early august. In Lieu of Flowers memorials are requested to Creative Exchange Music Foundation - Curtis and Peggy Gaskins Memorial Fund 1942 Suffolk Avenue, Westchester IL 60154. Arrangements by Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes & Crematory. Info 630-355-0264. www.beidelmankunschfh.com