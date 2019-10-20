|
|
Darlene Mae (Frank) Wisness Darlene Mae (Frank) Wisness passed away at home in Puyallup, Washington on October 9, 2019. She was born on August 1, 1944 in Kildeer, North Dakota to Henry and Frieda (Weidner) Frank. Darlene grew up on the family farm in Halliday, North Dakota until the age of eight, when the family moved into town. Darlene graduated from Halliday High School where she was a cheerleader. It was during that time that Darlene's future husband of 54 years, Arno (Douglas) Wisness who played on Watford City High School basketball team, noticed her. Darlene and Doug started dating when they were students at Dickinson State Teachers College and were married at St. Paul's Lutheran Church on August 7, 1965. She always knew she wanted to be a teacher and began teaching in Taylor, North Dakota after graduating from Dickinson State. Their first child, Dougie, was born in North Dakota. They moved to Washington State in 1968 where Darlene began teaching business classes at Bethel High School. Darlene and Doug were involved in social and sports activities at the high school and retired there. Their daughter, Crystal, and third child, Justin, were born in Washington State. She also taught business classes at Green River Community College and sold real estate. Darlene was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She enjoyed taking care of her grandchildren, shopping with her daughter, and attending the performances of her children and grandchildren. She was known for her hard work ethic, being a dedicated friend, volunteering in the community, and making delicious food for all to enjoy. Darlene is preceded in death by her parents; her sisters Clara Malsam and Agnes Wasem; her infant brother Norman; her brothers-in-law Adam Malsam, Arnold Wolf, and Austin Robley Smith; and her parents-in-law Arno and Anna Wisness. She is survived by her loving husband Doug; her three children Doug (Teri) Wisness, Crystal Wisness (Chuck Chew), and Justin (Sarah) Wisness; her five grandchildren Nathaniel, Jacob, Jordan, Jace and Henry; her sisters Thelma Wolf, Amanda Smith, and Marion (Cliff) Ferebee, and brothers-in-law Rick (Nancy) Wisness, and Bob (Deb) Wisness. Celebration of Life service will be held on Friday, October 25, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Pilgrim Lutheran Church at 10510 136th St. E., Puyallup. Reception following at High Cedars Golf Course at 14604 149th St. Ct. E., Orting. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the ALS Association, Evergreen Chapter.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Oct. 20, 2019