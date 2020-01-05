Home

Darlene Amelia Pierce-Williams Aug 9, 1937 - Jan 1, 2020 The Lord gained and Angel today. Survived by: Johnny Pierce JR, Theresa (Pierce) Apo, Wannette Pierce, Tony Pierce, Jimmy Pierce, Evelyn Pierce -Williams, 12 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, Brother Gene GJertson, Anchorage Alaska. We thank hospice staff, nurses, bath aids, Linda Pellend, ARNP, FNP and Edwards Memorial Funeral Home. No Memorial service, we are having a gathering with family and friends at: 15801 Canyon Rd E Puyallup, At 2pm 1/11.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Jan. 5, 2020
