Darrel Kenneth Adams

Darrel Kenneth Adams Obituary
Darrel Kenneth Adams 9/24/41 5/1/19 Born Colville, WA to George and Zelda Adams. Moved to Clarkston, WA where he attended Clarkston high school graduating in 1959. Attended University of Puget Sound and University of Washington graduating with a degree in architecture. His professional career included stops in Pullman, Yakima, and Tacoma WA totaling 51 years. He loved watching Husky football and spending time with family at the Mason Lake cabin. He is survived by his wife Sandy, sister Arlene, sons Glenn, Brent and Darin along with 7 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Celebration of Life service will be held Friday May 10th, 10:00am University Place Presbyterian Church, 8101 27th St W. University Place, WA 98466
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on May 7, 2019
