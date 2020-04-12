|
Darrell Dewayne Christian Matz 1943-2020 After a brief and courageous battle with cancer, Darrell Matz, died surrounded by his loving family on Sunday March 22nd, 2020. Darrell left this world with grace and dignity to join "The Big Guy" in Heaven. We find comfort knowing his mother and father welcomed him at the gates. Affectionately known as "Papa" to his children and grandchildren, Darrell never missed an opportunity for a hug, a loving word of encouragement or gratitude for his family, a Notre Dame or Seahawks football game (really just a chance to evaluate the referees), or a good chicken fried steak. Born February 6th, 1943 in Tacoma WA to Christian and Caroline Matz, Darrell was an obedient Catholic son with a rebellious streak (like racing cars down South Tacoma Way or filling the rooftop with water to make a summer pool for the neighborhood). Darrell found a love for sports from an early age playing baseball, basketball, and football; happily riding his bike to and from practice in the rain. His passion followed him through playing football for the Bellarmine Lions until graduation in 1961, then playing and coaching softball, and eventually refereeing high school and semi-pro football, high school and wheelchair basketball, etc. for more years than any of the rest of us recall. Darrell received a bachelors in accounting from the University of Puget Sound and went on to enjoy a lifelong career as an accountant. He workedfor several government entities including the City of Tacoma Fire Department, Pierce County Library, and the Office of the Washington State Auditor. In addition, he started a tax preparation business around 1980 filling his nights and weekends with appointments. Heserved over 200 clients each year, many of whom were there from the beginning right up until his cancer diagnosis September 2019. Darrell is survived by his wife of 37 years, Shirley Matz, his 6 children, 11 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, his 3 siblings and countless devoted friends, colleagues, clients, and loved ones. When asked if he had a bucket list anything he always wanted to do but never did, Darrell said, "I did it all". Darrell worked hard, played hard, loved deeply and tasted life. We miss him terribly but will draw strength from the example he set for us. Rest easy Papa and Go Hawks! A memorial service will be held after the current public health concern subsides with further details posted at https://www.caringbridge.org/public/darrellmatz. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to one of Darrell's loves (Bellarmine Preparatory School, Saint Charles Borromeo, or the Boys and Girls Club of South Puget Sound).
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Apr. 12, 2020