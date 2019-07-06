Home

Daryl Folsom Obituary
Daryl Folsom Daryl Wayne Folsom, 82, passed away unexpectedly on July 1, 2019 at Tacoma General Hospital surrounded by his family and close family friends. Daryl is survived by his wife of 62 years, Jaye; his children, Janice, Jill, Jodi, Dwayne; six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Memorial services will be held Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at 1pm at New Tacoma Cemetery's Chambers Creek Chapel. Reception to follow. Graveside interment for family only. Daryl's complete obituary will be available at: www.newtacom.com.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on July 6, 2019
