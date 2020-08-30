1/
Dave Buford Fowlkes
Dave Buford Fowlkes Dave Buford Fowlkes was born in Waco Texas on March 17, 1932 and was welcomed into heaven on August 5, 2020. Dave was an Army veteran who served during the Korean War. Dave is survived by his wife Carol Larson. He is also survived by his children: Donivan (Becky), David (Patti), Jo Anne (Larry), Cathy (Bruce), and Jon (Cheryl), 9 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. Dave was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Beverly Jean Fowlkes. Dave was laid to rest at a private family gathering on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Tahoma National Cemetery, Kent, WA. Online remembrances may be made at www.edwardsmemorial.com.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Aug. 30, 2020.
