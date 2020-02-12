|
David A. Ambrose David, 55, left for his heavenly home January 15, 2020 in Sumner, WA. Born in Manaus, Brazil July 17, 1964 to missionaries. Graduated Sumner High in 1982, UC Irvine in 1986, USD Law School in 1990. Practiced law in Seattle, Snoqualmie, Federal Way, Edgewood. Preceded in death by father, Lincoln and sister, Dorothy Finnie. Survived by mother, Helen, sister, Rebecca Peterson, brothers, Robert (Patricia) Ambrose, and Paul (Sylvia) Ambrose, brother-in-law, Bill Finnie, 8 nieces, 7 nephews, 15 great nephews, 6 great nieces. Memorial service Edgewood Bible Church Feb 16 2pm. Inurnment Mt Olivet Cemetery, Renton.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Feb. 12, 2020