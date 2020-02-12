Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for David Ambrose
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David A. Ambrose

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David A. Ambrose Obituary
David A. Ambrose David, 55, left for his heavenly home January 15, 2020 in Sumner, WA. Born in Manaus, Brazil July 17, 1964 to missionaries. Graduated Sumner High in 1982, UC Irvine in 1986, USD Law School in 1990. Practiced law in Seattle, Snoqualmie, Federal Way, Edgewood. Preceded in death by father, Lincoln and sister, Dorothy Finnie. Survived by mother, Helen, sister, Rebecca Peterson, brothers, Robert (Patricia) Ambrose, and Paul (Sylvia) Ambrose, brother-in-law, Bill Finnie, 8 nieces, 7 nephews, 15 great nephews, 6 great nieces. Memorial service Edgewood Bible Church Feb 16 2pm. Inurnment Mt Olivet Cemetery, Renton.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -