David Armando Almonte David Armando Almonte, the third child of Luis Octavio & Mary Carmen Santos Almonte, entered this world on September 7, 1963 in Chicago. According to his Tia Amanda, David made everyone smile since the day he was born. The Almonte family moved from Chicago to South Tacoma in 1969. Tacoma became David's lifelong home, but Chicago and his family who remained there held a very special place in his heart. David attended Tacoma Public Schools. In early elementary school he met his childhood friend Sam Tuttle. Little did David know that their friendship would span a lifetime and the Tuttle family would join his own, with Craig Tuttle becoming his brother-in-law and most beloved uncle to his kids. As a small boy, it was clear David was destined to become an entrepreneur. His family recalls how he liked to dress up "fancy," have his hair combed neatly, and carry a briefcase. His strong work ethic began as a newspaper carrier at age 11. Other small jobs in his teenage years led him to a role he absolutely loved working at the Starlite Drive-In and Swap Meet, where he and his group of friends, known as "the Buds," worked for many years. When David wasn't busy working, he played sports on various Boys Club teams, enjoyed his many friends, and did well in school serving as Senior Class President for Mount Tahoma's Class of 1981. David began his college career at PLU and Fort Steilacoom Community College. He went on to attend Western Washington University. He was very proud to earn a degree in business in 1987. Following his graduation from Western, Davidbegan his career with Motorola. In 1989, he reconnected with an acquaintance from his high school years, a friend named Lisa Hunter who had invited him to her Lincoln High School junior prom many years earlier. Their whirlwind romance led to their August 11, 1990 wedding, which took place at St. Ann's Catholic Church. David & Lisa's first home, a lovely South Tacoma rambler near Wapato Park, was a few doors down from Lisa's grandparents. Grandma G proved to be a most wonderful neighbor. In this home, David and Lisa welcomed their first child, Gina Marie, in 1993. David cherished every minute of his role as daddy to his "brown-eyed girl." The family of three soon moved to University Place where they welcomed Nicolas Armando. This little boy adored his dad, and wherever you found David, Nico was close by. David loved and adored his family, and it was very evident to anyone who would lend their ear for even a moment. During his twelve years with Motorola, David enjoyed much success. He left Motorola in 1999 to pursue other business interests but kept a legacy of friendships from his time with the company. He went on to hold interests in Datec, Inc., Action Business Furniture, and Spud's Pizza Parlor and Trophy Room. A dream of David & Lisa's was to build a home and they fulfilled it. There, they welcomed countless friends and family members for many of life's milestone events and celebrations. David was a host like no other, and he and Lisa loved to entertain. Their annual Fourth of July marathon event was always one of his favorites with many guests arriving in the morning to view the Air Show, sharing food and festivity throughout the day, and, in the evening, securing a front-row seat to watch the fireworks from the Almonte's backyard perch overlooking Commencement Bay. The home allowed David to fulfill another of his life's ambitions three and a half years ago when he and Lisa welcomed his mom, Mary, to live with them. David promised his father that he'd always take care of his mom, and he was so very proud to share his home with her. The gift of having Mom, Mary, or "Nana" living under the Almonte roof was something they all greatly enjoyed. Their home was a hub of hospitality, and David freely extended invitations to "come by the house and break some bread." Most recently, David and Lisa opened their home to Luis, an exchange student from Merida, Mexico. A dear friend said upon David's passing, he "was a man loved by so many people because he loved people so well." His heart was huge, and he loved large. David's circle reached far and wide, and his friends meant the world to him. He often spoke of how fortunate he was to have such a wonderful and loyal friend group who he affectionately referred to as his "people." He never knew a stranger and made new friends everywhere he went. One friend shared these words: "What made Dave so special is that he was a best friend to so many people. Allof us best friends had to learn to share David. He was always in high demand." David was the consummate 12 th Man, holding Seattle Seahawk season tickets for 20+ years. Ever the loyal fan, David celebrated his team by attending all three of their Super Bowl bids. As the kids got older, game day became a family affair. The Almontes will continue to cheer on his team from the seats he held for years. David loved his community and claimed to know every square inch of Tacoma. He was always awed by the beauty of Mount Rainier and Tacoma's waterfront. For many years he served on the board of Centro Latino. David held a number of executive leadership positions with the non-profit and oversaw the construction of Centro's new building in Hilltop, a beacon for Tacoma's Latino Community. Upon his passing, he was recognized by Safe Streets for his dedication to the improvement and beautification of South Tacoma. This work led to the incarnation of the Pacific Avenue Business District, which was spearheaded by his mother-in-law, Iola Brown, another lover of people and community. In 2001, a trio of friends purchased Spud's Pizza Parlor & Trophy Room along with the surrounding property. This became much more than a real estate investment to David & Lisa. When the business declined, David, became fully committed to the revitalization of this once great South Tacoma icon. David worked tirelessly in the last two years to revitalize and preserve this special place that holds cherished memories for so many. Lisa and Nicolas also fell in love with Spud's over the last couple of years. David's family, and the "A Team," are as committed as he was to making Spud's and the entire surrounding neighborhood shine again. David's work on this earth seemed unfinished when he suffered a sudden and unexpected brain aneurism on March 26 th. In the early morning of March 28 th he peacefully, and as handsome as ever, went to heaven. The family is confident that upon his arrival, David was greeted by his father Luis, who he missed every day, his in-laws, Iola & Wendell Brown, two special young ladies, Sarah & Rachel, who were taken much too soon, and so many other loved family members and friends. David's nephew, also a David, expressed a common sentiment when he said "It's hard to think of a man like my Uncle David as someone who has completed his life. He seemed so resilient to me, untouchable, a leader, a legend." Left to mourn his passing, but carry his spirit, are his wife Lisa, a.k.a. "his life" as he liked to say, his amazing daughter Gina (Clay) & son Nicolas, and his mother Mary Almonte. Siblings Louie, Phil, Yvonne (Kurt), Alex (Laura), Rachel (Ron), former sister-in-law and forever-friend Mary Almonte, and numerous nieces & nephews, with first born Ashley always holding a special place in his heart. He will be missed by his uncle Charlie (Sofia), Uncle Nino and the rest of his Chicago family, his Tias both here and in California, and his father-in-law Tom Hunter (Carla), whose generosity and willingness to lend a helping hand, anytime and anywhere, was something David always valued and appreciated. His passing has created a hole among "his people" and his countless friends will forever miss him but will continue to keep his spirit alive. His love and legacy will live on through Lisa, Gina, Nicolas and all those he touched. Love never ends. Forever young. As a result of the Coronavirus, celebrations of David's well-lived life must be put on hold. If you knew David, you know he didn't like to wait around. As soon as it is possible, there will be a celebration in grand style. In the meantime, please honor his memory by offering a smile and kindness wherever you can.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Apr. 12, 2020