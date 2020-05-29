David Baca Dave Baca, born 1964, was taken home to heaven on May 23, 2020. He battled a brief but fierce and courageous fight with lung cancer. Dave was an avid outdoors-man who loved nothing more than camping, being on the water, or hunting and fishing with his three daughters. Dave served on the Gig Harbor Police Department after being an Explorer during his youth. He also spent 30 years devoted time with Aardvark Packers, serving as the general manager providing loyal service and dedication to his customers and colleagues. Dave will forever be remembered by those that knew and loved him. We will never forget his smile, lively sense of humor, loyalty, and everything that made him "Dave." Dave is survived by his three daughters, immediate and large extended family. He is preceded in death by his father. In remembrance of Dave and in lieu of flowers or gifts, please consider donations to the Orca Conservancy Trust Fund or plant a memorial tree in his memory.



