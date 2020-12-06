David Bornander

April 10, 1936 - October 5, 2020

Puyallup, Washington - David Anders Bornander died on October 5th, 2020 at the age of 84. He passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his wife DeLee and his children Kristi, Larry, Karla, and Kathy.

David was born on April 10, 1936 in Fife, WA, living and raising his family on the original property purchased by his grandparents after arriving from Sweden. He grew up in Fife surrounded by extended family and attended Fife school where he met and married his sweetheart DeLee. They recently celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary. They have remained close friends with many of their classmates, frequently attending class reunions locally and at gatherings in Yuma Arizona where they traveled each winter in their motorhome. David and DeLee loved travelling and made several trips across the country in their motorhome in addition to travelling around the world. While in Arizona, he enjoyed golfing and meeting friends from across the country.

He was known for always being enthusiastic to help anyone who needed a hand.

He was a proud member of Teamsters, Local 313, an organization that he was dedicated to for over 50 years.

He started driving trucks at the age of 19, working for Les Fredericksen, his beloved father in law and role model. He was a certified diesel mechanic and could drive any rig on the road.

He enjoyed watching his kids and grandkids follow in his footsteps with their gardening and landscaping projects. Coming from generations of florists, in his later years he could be found working in his garden until late into the evening. He also enjoyed both sea and lake fishing throughout his life, a skill that he was delighted to pass down to his grandchildren.

David is preceded in death by his parents Anders and Margaret Bornander, sister Karen Laviola, and beloved cousin Marcia (Erickson) Stevens. He is survived by his loving wife DeLee, his children Kristi (Sung Uk) Pak, Larry (Linda), Karla (Brad) Quast, Kathy Thompson, 8 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. He leaves behind a remarkable life and a loving family that will cherish him always.





