Obituary Condolences Flowers Dr. David Bruce Mitchell Dr. David Bruce Mitchell age 55 passed away April 19, 2019 in Seattle, Washington. David was born September 14th, 1963 in Dillon, Montana to Beatrice Clemow Mitchell and Thomas Hall Mitchell . He spent his childhood in Dillon and graduated from Beaverhead County High school where he excelled both academically and athletically. David then attended the University of Montana and upon graduation he commissioned in the Army and attended medical school at the University of Colorado. After medical school David moved to Hawaii where he interned at Tripler Army Medical Center and met his future wife Kim Blake. He was then transferred to Katterbach, Germany where he was a flight surgeon for 3 years. In 1994 he returned to the United States and started his residency in radiology at Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio, Texas. David and Kim married in 1995 in Honolulu where they met. Soon after they welcomed their first child Parker (22). David continued with his residency and upon completion was transferred to Korea for a year. After returning he was assigned to Madigan Hospital at Joint Base Lewis McChord, where he completed his service to the Army honorably, and left with the rank of Major. David and his family settled in Tacoma Washington where they had two more children, son Landon(13) and daughter Brooklyn (12). He continued to practice medicine and build his career as a radiologist at South Sound Radiology. David epitomized kindness, dignity and honor. He led by example. He was a quiet and gentle soul who was helpful to all without garnering attention. He was much loved by his friends and coworkers and an entire generation of North End children who knew that the door was always open at David's home and he was always there to help them out. David loved his family fiercely and always considered their needs before his own. He was a wonderful husband and an exceptional father. He will be missed immensely. David is survived by his wife of 24 years Kim, his children Parker (University of California Berkeley) Landon (Annie Wright Schools) and Brooklyn (St. Charles Borromeo). David is also survived by his parents Tom and Bea Mitchell, sister Patti Mitchell, brother Tom Mitchell (Cody), father and mother in-law, Dennis and Karen Blake, brother in-law, Michael Blake (Melissa), sister in-law, Nani Blake, nieces Kynda, Sammi and Emma Mitchell and Hope Blake, and nephews Pete and John Mitchell and Trevor Blake and Isaac Blake. A memorial service for David will be held in Dillon on June 10, 2019 at Beaverhead Golf Course at 11 am, and a celebration of life to be held at David and Kim's home in Tacoma July 14, 2019 at 2 pm. Memorials are suggested to the David B Mitchell Scholarship Fund, care of Stockman Bank,590 North Montana Street, Dillon, MT, 59725. Scholarships will be awarded to a graduating senior from Beaverhead County High School with a focus on medicine or environmental science beginning in 2020. "Grief never ends...but it changes. It's a passage, not a place to stay. Grief is not a sign of weakness, nor a lack of faith...It is the price of love. " We love and honor you David and will never forget you.

