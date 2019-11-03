|
|
David C. Garner Aug. 23, 1926 - Oct. 12, 2019 After graduating from Kapowsin High School in 1944, David joined the Navy and served on a destroyer in the Pacific. Upon returning from his service time he attended Pacific Lutheran College. In 1955 he joined the Tacoma Fire Department and retired in 1984. Survived by his sister Bertina Clare (Chris), 3 daughters, Arlie Kralicek (Larry), Deborah Garner (Curtis) and Cheryl Kroll, 4 Grandchildren, and 4 Great Grandchildren. Also David leaves behind his loving partner Barbara who made it possible for him to remain in the home he built in 1957. His family appreciates and loves her very much. At his request there will be no service. A family memorial will be held at a later date. His final resting place will be at the Tahoma Veterans Cemetery in Kent, WA. He was a life member of the V.F.W. Post 969.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Nov. 3, 2019