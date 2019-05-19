Home

David Charest David Raphael Charest passed on May 9th 2019 and joined Carol his wife of 43 years. Dave was born in Fergus Falls Minnesota on Dec. 27, 1929 to Raphael and Emma (Pergandy) Charest. He moved with his parents to Tacoma in 1938. Dave and his wife Carol enjoyed bowling for many years but his passion was auto racing and vintage hot rods. Dave was preceded in death by his wife Carol and son Steve. He is survived by Children Cathy (John) Schumack, Jim (Michele) Charest, (Kathy) Charest, Chris Charest and Mike Charest. He is also survived by 12 grandchildren, Corey, Travis, Keenan, Jamie, Kasey, Austin, Brandon, Trevor, Mathew, Brian Joshua and 9 great grandchildren, Hailey, Lewis, Lily, Andreia, Aligha, Azrael, Hadley, Delaney, & Jaxson. We your family thank you for your devotion and willingness to put all of us first. We learned from your example. We love you. Services will be held at Tuell-Mckee funeral home Wednesday 22nd at 1:00pm. Internment will follow at New Tacoma Cemetery.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on May 19, 2019
