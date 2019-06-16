|
David Connel David Connel passed into the arms of his Heavenly Father on June 1st 2019. David resided in Tacoma Washington. He was preceded in death by his Father Argus K Connel and his mother Florence T Connel. David has 7 remaining brothers and sisters , Carol Titmas ,who resides in Laguna Beach California, Marilyn Landis who resides in Thousand Oaks California, Ken Connel who resides in Creston Washington, Marjean James who resides in Orting Washington, Sandra Hogberg who resides in Puyallup Washington, Rebecca Ostrander who resides in Coursegold California , and Diane Stigen who resides in Tacoma Washington. David loved spending time with his family. He also loved Fishing and spending time outdoors. David was kind hearted and appreciated the love and care he received from His family. David will be greatly missed. A private service will be held for David.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on June 16, 2019