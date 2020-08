David Croston David M. Croston passed away on July 31, 2020 at 67. Dave was a lifetime resident of Tacoma. His parents were Ed and Lea Croston. Dave leaves behind brothers Dan and Vic, his life's work of music, and many dear friends. A memorial will be planned after the Covid threat has passed and followers of Dave's Facebook page will be notified when a memorial is planned.



