David Elliott Nordmark
David Elliott Nordmark 4/23/1942 - 6/4/2020 Born to Gus and Irene Nordmark in Tacoma, WA. Survived by children: Patty Shoenbachler, Mike (Donna) Berry, Linda (Larry) Amell. Seven Grandchildren, 17 Great Grandchildren, 2 nieces and 1 nephew. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, son in law and the love of his life Elisabeth (Betty) Nordmark. He will be forever loved and missed. Service July 30, 2020 @ 1:00 pm. At the Amell home: 21017 178th St. E. Orting, WA 98360

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Jul. 12, 2020.
