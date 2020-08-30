David Feyedelem Oct. 14, 1933-Aug. 7, 2020 Dave was born in Sandusky, Ohio. He was stationed at Ft. Lewis in WA where he met his wife Virginia. He was discharged in 1962 and worked for BNSF for many years and retired from. Dave is preceded in death by his son Scott. He is survived by his brother Stephen Courtney in Michigan, his wife Virginia, sons Steven, Daniel (Dawn) his daughters Lisa (Calvin Sampson) and Roxane (Gerald Hodges) and numerous grandchildren & great grandchildren. Dave was an avid fan of Formula 1 and Go Kart racing. Family services only.



