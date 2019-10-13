Home

Memorial service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
10:30 AM
University Place Presbyterian Church
8101 27th Street
University Place, WA
Graveside service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
2:30 PM
Tahoma National Cemetery
18600 SE 240th St.
Kent, WA
David Idler Obituary
David Idler David Keith Idler, 83, began his final journey surrounded by his family at his home in University Place WA on September 12, 2019. A memorial service will be held October 18 at 10:30 a.m. at the University Place Presbyterian Church, 8101 27th Street, University Place, WA 98466 with graveside service at 2:30 that same day in Tahoma National Cemetery, 18600 SE 240th St. Kent, WA 98042. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to USO Northwest, 3800 Bridgeport Way, #107, University Place WA 98466 or to Franciscan Hospice at Franciscan Foundation, 2901 Bridgeport Way W., University Place WA 98466. Please see the full obituary at www.edwardsmemorial.com.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Oct. 13, 2019
