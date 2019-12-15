|
David James Nielsen April 15th 1955 - Nov. 28th 2019 Dave grew up in Tacoma, attending Charles Wright Academy (class of 73'). He learned sailing and racing from his parents on Moonglow going on to compete and win most of the NW top sailing prizes, including the Governor Cup, Swiftsure, and Smith Island. He graduated from the University of Washington 79'. He was president of Sigma Phi Epsilon, and those friendships stayed with him his entire life. He became a member of the Tyee Sports Council and loved all things Husky. He also became an Eagle Scout, which cemented his love of the outdoors, whether he was fishing, photographing it, or enjoying boat life. Throughout his life he also always enjoyed his motorcycles (loved his Harley Fat Boy and 70s Norton) or keeping up with all things F1. An avid Seattle sports fan for the Huskies, Mariners, and Seahawks and was known for a good sailgate and tailgate. Dave was a Real Estate Developer for over 40 years, the last 21 as Director of Development for Colpitts Development Company, with projects including Court in the Square, lofts in Pioneer Square, and projects all over Puget Sound. Over the last 25 years, Dave's life turned to family, spending time with his wife and daughters sailing, traveling, and loving them. His happy place was Desolation Sound and nights at Mink Island. He was a member of the Tacoma Yacht Club, Seattle Tennis club, and past member of the Seattle Yacht Club. He was the life of the party, a gregarious soul who loved people, parties, and great food and was a great chef in his own right. He never met someone who didn't become a friend. He is survived by his spouse Judy and daughters Anna (23) and Victoria (20), his father David D Nielsen, brothers Mark and Stephen (Rita), and niece Decker and nephew Alex Nielsen. A celebration of Dave's life will be on December 28th, from 1 to 3:30 at the Seattle Yacht Club. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Dec. 15, 2019