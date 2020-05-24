David James Sims David James Sims passed away on or about May 4, 2020. He was 64 years old. Dave was a long-time resident of Tacoma, attended Truman Junior High and Wilson High School, and earned his GED in 1976 after a brief stint in the U.S. Army. He spent most of his working life out of doors, working with private gardening contractors as well as several years on the grounds keeping staff at Bellarmine. Dave loved fishing, classic rock the harder the better and vintage television shows, especially the World War II epics "Combat" and "12 O'Clock High." In later years, his love was for his part-Siamese cat, Newton, which he sometimes referred to as "Sir Isaac" or "Figgy". He is survived by his mother, Joann Sims, sister, Katy Sims, and brothers Tom Sims and Bill Sims. He was preceded in death by his father Wilbur Sims. Qui autem unum ex nobis. He will be missed.



