David Johnson David LeRoy Johnson passed away July 13, 2020 at the age of 86 after a brief illness. David was born in Tacoma Wa. on July 25, 1933 to Clarence and Doris Johnson. Family changes had him living in Tacoma, Puyallup and Newburg, NY during the fifth and sixth grades. He completed middle school at Edgemont School on North Hill in Pierce County. He attended Puyallup high school where he was the football team captain in his senior year. He was graduated in 1951. He attended Graceland College in Iowa on a scholarship from the Carpenters Union, Tacoma. He also attended the University of Idaho on a football scholarship and earning a teaching degree from the College of Puget Sound (now UPS). Throughout his school years he was active in sports, social activities, music and drama, passions he would indulge all his life. He met his future wife, Lucille, at Graceland and they were married June 1, 1953. He began his teaching career in Tacoma, was drafted after his first year and served his country in Wurzburg, Germany. After his honorable discharge he resumed his teaching career in Tacoma. He taught at Stadium High School for over 35 years. There he garnered a reputation as an elite educator. He put incredible amount of personal effort into providing stimulating and relevant social studies classes. He worked hard to reach out and touch as many young lives as possible in his classes. He coached debate, sponsored an international educational trip to the Soviet Union in 1975 and was a widely respected and sought out teacher by students at Stadium. Over forty years after retirement family members still encounter former students who fondly remember 'DL Johnson'. David and Lucy had three sons Douglas, Dennis and Darryl. As the years went by his life was enriched by his eight grandchildren and three great grandchildren, He so enjoyed engaging with them and of course being a teacher, always picked their little brains about how school was going. He always wanted the best for them and was so proud of each and every one. As the children grew older he was active in Indian Guides, Cub Scouting and sports. His roles spanned the range from sideline snack parent or den parent, to assistant coach/coach for sports like baseball and soccer. He also coached girls softball at Stadium, where the team won the State Championships in 1979. David and Lucy both enjoyed international travel after retiring. They visited many European countries together, including China, Italy, Portugal and Scotland. David was active in church and social activities throughout retirement. He spent many years in the ministry for the church now known as the Community of Christ. In 1995 David and Lucy began a snowbird lifestyle in Arizona that lasted 23 years. He would be found on the tennis court often and was a regular in many musicals sponsored by the resort. David leaves behind his wife of 67 years, Lucy, (Auburn) a brother, Richard (Mexico) Two sisters, Linda (Wenatchee) and Diane (University Place) three sons, Douglas (Tacoma) Dennis, (Alamo, Ca.) Darryl, (Auburn) numerous nieces and nephews, nine grandchildren and two great grandchildren. He is resting at the Tahoma National Cemetery in Kent, WA. Services are pending resolution of the COVID-19 crisis which grips the entire nation. In lieu of flowers donations should be made to the Kidney Cancer Association.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store