David King David King, formerly of Port Orchard, SKHS class of 1980, passed away on 4/25/19 after a 10 year battle with cancer. He was kind, patient, faithful, and trustworthy. A good man that cancer could not destroy even as it took his life. He is now at rest with his Heavenly Father. He is survived by wife, Shannon (formerly McLaren); sons, Bryan, and Brandyn; mother, Verlene King; siblings, Debi (Cyle) Jones, Denise (Jim) Sperling, Dan (Kathleen) King; many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his father, Wayne. Services will be 5/18/19 at 1pm at Fellowship Bible Church, 3806 Portland Ave. Tacoma. Online messages can be left at edwardsmemorial.com
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on May 12, 2019
