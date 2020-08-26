David Kurt Langford Beloved Son Dave, 58, of Tacoma, WA, passed away peacefully in his home on Wednesday, 15 July 2020, with his loving and caring wife Dori and good friend Jamie by his side. Dave was born 13 March 1962 in Everett, WA. As the son of an USAF member he relocated many times, finally settling in Washington State where he attended Washington High School. Dave traveled with parents to San Bernardino, Phoenix, New York, Omaha and Texas. He said the best vacation he had with parents was Hawaii. Dave worked at Monier Roof Tiles, was a crab fisherman in Alaska and was self-employed as a carpet installer. He had a great sense of humor, told the best stories and had an infectious laugh. He loved his kids, grandkids, camping, fishing and his long hair. Playing guitar and classic rock music were his passion. He taught himself to play the guitar and often played with friends in a band. His easy going, laid back personality and great sense of humor made him loved among all his family and friends. He will be forever missed. Dave is survived by his wife Dori Langford, parents David and Patricia Langford of Parkland and brother Daren. His first wife Stacy Langford and their three children: Courtney Merrill (Jeremy), Kari Freeman (Keith) and Bradley Langford (Elizabeth). He is survived by Son Gage Langford. He is survived by the following grandchildren: Anthony, Sidney, Gabriel, Jillian, Jake, Ryan, Tyler, Evelynn and Remi. Dave was preceded in death by his brother Garret Langford. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.



