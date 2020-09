David L. McDowell David L McDowell lost his battle to cancer on September 3rd 2020, he is survived by his Sons Thomas, Lucas, Philip and daughter Crystal McDowell. Funeral arrangements will be held at Our Lady of the Rosary Church on 1721 Fircrest Avenue fircrest wa on September 17th at 9:00am. Family and friends are welcome to say their goodbyes to David.



