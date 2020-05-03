David L. Stageberg David L. Stageberg, 82, of University Place, WA, passed away at home with his family on April 16th. He was born in New Deal, Montana on November 23, 1937. Dave graduated from Lincoln High School (Tacoma) in 1956 and was married to Rose Marie Shumate on June 5, 1959. He served in the Navy from 1956 - 1962. Dave was a member of Life Center in Tacoma and was often greeting people at the door. He retired from Farmer Brothers Coffee at the age of 65. Dave enjoyed getting together with family and friends, trips to Westport for salmon fishing and was always good for a laugh. In the Fall, he could often times be found expressing his opinion of Husky or Seahawk football in front of the television. He was survived by his wife, Rose Marie, his two sons, Dave and Darren, and his grandson Tyler. Surviving siblings include Dean, Dennis, Bonnie (Hirschy) and Marolyn (Heidecker).



