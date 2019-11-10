Home

David Lantz David Lantz passed away on September 18, 2019. Dave was a graduate of Stadium High School, Seattle Pacific College and the University of Puget Sound. He was an administrator in the Tacoma, University Place and Yakima school districts. Dave ended his career in education as a lead school improvement facilitator and an international writing consultant before retiring to Phoenix, AZ. A celebration of Dave's life will take place on November 16th at 1:00 pm at Curtis Junior High School. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Phoenix Rescue Mission in his name.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Nov. 10, 2019
