David Lee Ausbun 1944-2020 Dave, 75, of Tacoma, passed away May 18, 2020. He was born Oct 17, 1944 in El Paso, Texas a son of the late Loyd and Betty Grace Ausbun. He lived in Tacoma most of his life. He is predeceased in addition to his parents by two sons Scott and Darren Ausbun, one stepson Rick Warren, one sister and three brothers. He was the oldest of his siblings. Dave worked as a backhoe operator and enjoyed working with his son Randy. He loved hunting and fishing with his boys, playing shuffleboard and dancing. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Nancy Peacher Ausbun, his son Randy (Trisha) Ausbun, his stepson Gary Warren, eight grandchildren and three great grandchildren. No funeral service will be held. Arrangements will be made by Mountain View Funeral Home.



