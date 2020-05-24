David Lee Ausbun
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David Lee Ausbun 1944-2020 Dave, 75, of Tacoma, passed away May 18, 2020. He was born Oct 17, 1944 in El Paso, Texas a son of the late Loyd and Betty Grace Ausbun. He lived in Tacoma most of his life. He is predeceased in addition to his parents by two sons Scott and Darren Ausbun, one stepson Rick Warren, one sister and three brothers. He was the oldest of his siblings. Dave worked as a backhoe operator and enjoyed working with his son Randy. He loved hunting and fishing with his boys, playing shuffleboard and dancing. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Nancy Peacher Ausbun, his son Randy (Trisha) Ausbun, his stepson Gary Warren, eight grandchildren and three great grandchildren. No funeral service will be held. Arrangements will be made by Mountain View Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved