David Lind David Lind, son of Harry and Mary Lind of Milton, passed away quietly on Friday, May 10, 2019. Dave graduated with the class of 1965 from Fife High school. After high school Dave joined the Navy serving from 1966-1971 as a diver with the Seabees. He completed 3 tours in Viet Nam. After the Navy, Dave worked as a professional diver in Washington and as a log scaler in Alaska and Canada. In later years he worked in construction and helped his mother prior to her death. We will remember Dave's friendliness, epic storytelling and infectious sense of humor that brought laughter to everyone who had the good fortune to know him. He will be missed! David was preceded in death by his mother and father, sister Janet and nephew Josh. He is survived by his wife Christie Lind, daughter Kate-Lynn Lind, sister Karen Rugen (David), niece Lindsey Rugen, nephew Alex Rugen, aunts Bernice Kade and Beverly Roberts (Larry) and many loving cousins. A celebration of life will be held at the Milton Community Center on June 15th between 2:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on May 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary