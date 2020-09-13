David Marion Hauntz David Marion Hauntz, 75, passed away peacefully in his sleep on September 4 with his wife Margaret Arlene Hauntz, and his daughters Julia Catherine Hauntz-Brown and Anne Elizabeth Hauntz by his side. David was born in 1944 in Olympia, Washington. When his father returned from service in WWII, the family moved to Oregon, living in Pendleton, Ontario and Salem before settling in Grants Pass. In 1962, David graduated from Grants Pass High School. There he was an elite athlete, playing football, baseball and led the basketball team to win the State Championship. He attended Washington State University and graduated from Carroll College in Helena, Montana with a degree in Mathematics. David served in the US Marine Corps as a Captain, earning several honors including a National Defense Medal, Combat Action Ribbon, and a Bronze Combat Medal for his service in Vietnam. He was incredibly brave and strong. He went on in civilian life to work as an auditor for the State of Washington; earning his Certified Public Accountant (CPA) license from Eastern Washington University along the way. He was a woodworking enthusiast and was passionate about turning scrap wood into gorgeous furniture. He was a member of St. Madeline Sophie Parish in Bellevue, Washington. David is survived by his wife; his 2 daughters; his 5 grandchildren Wyatt, Brianna, Nicholas, Anthony, and Ariana; his former wife and Mother of his children, "Libby" Ida Elizabeth Hauntz-Brouwer; and his 2 sisters Christine Hauntz-Kondo and Claire Hauntz-Mohr. He is preceded in death by his brother Phillip George Hauntz and parents Marion Henry Hauntz and Ruth Ann Hartsuck-Hauntz. His love of sports, travel (especially the American Southwest), the Marines and his family (both human and feline) were well known. David truly broke the mold and will be missed and loved by all who knew him. Body will be laid to rest at Tahoma National Cemetery in a private ceremony. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Wounded Warrior Project
in honor of David Hauntz.