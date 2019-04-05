|
David Maxwell David Maxwell was born September 13, 1933 in Belfast Ireland and died March 30, 2019 from complications of dementia and pneumonia in Vancouver WA. He was preceded in death by his parents, siblings and his son Mike. He is survived by his son Bill, daughters Sandi (Don), Dee (Larry), granddaughters Shannon (Shane), Heather (Brady), grandson Zach and great grandsons Joe and Connor. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews whom he cherished. Dave was a proud member of the Longshoreman's union ILWU 23. Dad loved life, fishing and Lake Chelan. A celebration of life will be held at the Totem Yacht Club located at 5045 Highland St, Ruston on April 7th at 1:00 PM.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Apr. 5, 2019