David McDaneld Jr. David E. McDaneld, Jr., was born November 2, 1960 in Tacoma, Washington and died peacefully on Monday June 24th, 2019. David was an avid fisherman, loved to sing, and play guitar. He is survived by his mother Jeanne Renard, wife Rose Watson, children Laci Ward, Jordan Fandel, Nathan McDaneld, his stepchildren David and John, grandchildren Adelynn, Easton and Sloane, and his siblings, Lori Plessner, McDaneld and Lisa McDaneld. David's service will be held on Monday, July 15th at 6:30pm at Champion Centre (1819 E 72nd St., Tacoma, WA 98404).
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on July 13, 2019
