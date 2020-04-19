David McKinney David Allen McKinney was born to William and Geneva McKinney on June 3, 1968 in Tacoma, Washington. He passed away peacefully on March 23, 2020 in Walla Walla, Washington. David was raised in Tacoma and graduated from Lincoln High School in 1986. He attended Washington State University on a Track and Field scholarship, earning PAC 10 Honors in the 400M and the 4x400M Relay. After completing a bachelor's degree in criminal justice, David lived in San Diego, Tacoma, and ultimately landed in Walla Walla. He worked at Walla Walla State Penitentiary for 25 years. David's interests included spending time with family and friends, motor-cross, lifting weights, shooting, gaming, Star Trek, Sci Fi, and relaxing watching B-rated horror movies. David, whose smile and laugh were infectious, devoted much of his time and energy to being a kind, generous, thoughtful, and loving person. David was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers Lawrence and Billy McKinney, and sisters Esther and Robin McKinney. He is survived by his brother, Grant McKinney, sister, Elizabeth McKinney, three sons, Matthew Lalone, Jayson McKinney, Trey McKinney, two grandchildren Israel Lalone and Taliah Lalone, and a host of friends he considered family. A celebration of life to honor David will be held in the upcoming months. Condolences can be sent to Herring Groseclose Funeral Home at 315 West Alder, Walla Walla, WA 99362.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Apr. 19, 2020.