|
|
David Morris A.K.A. Schlep 11/16/1944- 11/30/2019 Dave worked various jobs until he started up a grocery store on 35th McKinley which he ran by himself for a lot of years. He delivered to various people in the neighborhood and was well known as a friendly person. In his last few years he battled his cancer well but declined in his last couple weeks due to an additional problem in the form of a serious shortness of breath which took its toll. He will be dearly missed by his brother, Bob and sister Wendy.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Dec. 8, 2019